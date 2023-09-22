Omar Welcomes J&K's Decision To Release Mirwaiz Farooq From House Arrest After Four Years

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lauded the decision of the J&K administration to release Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest.

The former Chief Minister said, "We welcome this step by the government. He should not have been held under house arrest for so long. Now that he has been released it means that the situation here is not so bad and elections can be conducted. We hope he will fulfill his socio-religious role now."

Big move by J&K administration

The statement by the National Conference leader came after Farooq was released from house arrest on Friday, four years after he was taken into detention in the wake of the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.

Mirwaiz will be allowed to take part in the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area, the officials from the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid -- the management committee of the mosque stated.

"Senior police officials visited the residence of the Mirwaiz on Thursday to inform him that the authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers," the Auqaf said in a statement.

Hurriyat leader put under house arrest on August 5, 2019

The Hurriyat leader was put under house arrest at his Nigeen residence on August 5, 2019, the day the BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

(With inputs from PTI)