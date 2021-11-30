Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday has expressed his concern over the 'Omicron' variant of COVID-19 and incoming flights from affected countries. Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also remarked that many countries have already stopped flights from Omicron-affected countries. He further questioned as to why India has delayed the same decision. He added that during the pandemic's first wave in India, flights were stopped.

In his concluding remarks, the Delhi CM has claimed that most of the foreign flights come to Delhi and that the national capital is the 'most affected'. Therefore, Arvind Kejriwal has now urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop all flights 'immediately'. This comes amid rising concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant that is spreading across many countries.

"Many countries have stopped incoming flights from Omicron-affected countries. Why are we delaying? Even in the first wave, we had delayed stopping foreign flights. Most of the foreign flights come to Delhi, Delhi is the most affected. PM sahib please stop flights immediately," said Arvind Kejriwal

कई देशों ने ऑमिक्रान प्रभावित देशों से आने वाली उड़ानें बंद कर दी हैं। हम देरी क्यों कर रहे हैं? पहली वेव में भी हमने विदेशी उड़ानें रोकने में देरी कर दी थी। अधिकतर विदेशी उड़ानें दिल्ली में आती हैं, दिल्ली सबसे ज़्यादा प्रभावित होती है। PM साहिब कृपया उड़ानें तुरंत बंद करें https://t.co/A3a1QKz7pz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 30, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal to hold preparedness meeting

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting on Tuesday amid growing concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The Delhi Chief Minister will review the preparedness to deal with the variant and a possible third wave, said Kejriwal's office. Earlier on Monday, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal too chaired the meeting 27th meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday.

On Tuesday, 30th November at 11 AM, Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will hold a meeting with the concerned officials to review the preparedness of Delhi in the wake of new COVID-19 variant and third wave. — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) November 29, 2021

Health Secretary to chair meeting with states

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will also hold a review meeting with the States on the Omicron variant of COVID19 today. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to remain alert in the view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.