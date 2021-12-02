As the fear of the new COVID-19 variant omicron looms over India, following the footsteps of others states, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also urged for a ban on international flights to India from countries where the variant is spreading. CM Baghel who was speaking to reporters on Wednesday said, "Air travel should be banned between India and the countries where the Omicron variant is spreading. Otherwise, the passengers coming from these countries will soon spread the virus in India".

Urging on following proper COVID-19 precautions, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Safety lies in prevention. We need to maintain hygiene around us and should regularly wash our hands and ensure our cleanliness."

Notably, the central government is already decided to not resume scheduled international flights from December 15. The move came less than a week after the announcement of resuming the scheduled international flights.

The situation of Omicron threat is being closely watched in India: DGCA

Earlier on Wednesday, a circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed about the suspension and said that the suspension of scheduled commercial International passenger services will continue after December 15, 2021. The flights have been suspended since March 23, 2020.

It further outlined that the situation is being closely watched in consultation with all the stakeholders amid the evolving global scenario with the fear of Omicron.

Apart from that, a new set of guidelines has also been issued by the Centre which came in effect from December 1 and mandates public health response measures for the control and management of the new Covid variant. Following the guidelines, state governments have already started implementing various precautionary measures for avoiding the spread of the new variant mainly from international passengers.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 international flights landed across the various airport in the country till Wednesday out of which six passengers were found Covid positive. While the samples of the infected people have been sent for genomic sequencing, they are in quarantine and undergoing treatment.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron have been confirmed in 23 countries so far.

(With agency inputs, Image: ANI/PTI)