Omicron: UP Health Minister Assures 'medical Infra Ramped Up', Details COVID Preparedness

Days after the Allahabad High Court appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider postponing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in the wake of rising Omicron cases, state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh provided details of the infection rate in the state as well measures to contain the virus spread, such as curbs and improved vaccination.

For the past 20 days, India has been reporting cases of Omicron variant and 17 states have been infected so far. As yet, UP has reported two cases in Ghaziabad and both have been discharged from the hospital after recovery, the Minister told Republic.

"On the other hand, the Delta variant is on a slow rise and we are keeping a check on that in all districts. For this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently held a high priority meeting, during which certain restrictions like night curfews, entry into malls, number of guests in marriages were discussed," he added.

UP to increase vaccination pace to 20 lakh doses per day

The Health Minister said that the state government aimed to increase vaccination up to 20 lakh a day, from the present 14 lakh vaccines. So far, the state has administered the second dose to about 46.27% of its population of 6.82 crores, while the first dose was administered to 84.99% of the total population.

"From April 21, we have already equipped our hospitals with oxygen generating plants, ventilators, oxygen concentrators and trained doctors as per the ICMR guidelines keeping in mind in the third wave. Every month, we have a mock drill to ensure that all the equipment are working properly and our staff are prepared. We are also conducting home vaccination. Focus testing and targeted testing is also underway in populated areas," JP Singh informed.

As the state witnesses movement of international travellers from Delhi, the government has activated its integrated command centres to test and isolate these people, he added.

Speaking on the suggestion of the Allahabad HC to delay the UP elections, Singh said this is not a call which the state government can take.