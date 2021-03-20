On 1 Yr Of Kamal Nath Govt's Downfall, Scindia Says 'Cong Murdered Democracy For 15 Yrs'

As March 20, 2021 marks one year of the Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Kamal Nath government's downfall, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Congress party had murdered democracy for 15 months. Hitting out at the Opposition, Scindia said that the people of Madhya Pradesh aren't ready to accept Congress even after the Assembly by-polls.

BJP on fall of Kamal Nath's government in MP

Besides Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Singh Rajput while speaking to Republic Media Network on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has respected the democracy and also exposed the lies of the Congress party. He further said that the people of the state are happy with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat in his conversation with Republic TV said that Kamal Nath's government had fallen due to his party's frauds and lies. Stating that Nath's government did fraud with the farmers, Silawat said, "We took this decision in the leadership of Scindia for the people of the state".

Why did Kamal Nath's government fall in MP?

Congress leader Kamal Nath had resigned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on March 20, 2020. The immediate trigger for his downfall was the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had left Congress on 10 March and joined BJP a day later. Not only this, 22 MLAs, many of them Scindia loyalists, had already resigned by then, supposedly in protest against what they called an insult to their leader.

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has always been a divided house – not just now, but for the past several decades. In the 1980s, the rivalry was between Arjun Singh and the Shukla brothers. In the 1990s, the rivalry was between three factions: Arjun Singh and Digvijaya Singh in one camp, the Shukla brothers in the second, and Madhavrao Scindia in the third. For all these years, Kamal Nath remained focused on the Centre, despite maintaining his hold over his bastion, Chhindwara.

But he was made the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, and therefore, the party’s de-facto candidate for the 2018 Assembly elections. This also made him another power centre in the state Congress, besides rivals Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia. However, Scindia’s supporters claim that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh closed ranks and sidelined him, and that the tipping point came when the party didn’t make him their first choice in the Rajya Sabha elections, choosing Digvijaya Singh instead.

There was also criticism from the rebel MLAs regarding Kamal Nath’s style of functioning. They said that he didn’t speak to them or get their work done. Even neutral people do point out that Kamal Nath’s hands-on, unilateral style of functioning didn’t go down well with many.

It wasn’t just state-level factors that led to the government’s downfall. There were at least two crucial national factors as well. First, the vacuum in the Congress’ national leadership meant that there was no one who could mediate and solve the tussle between Kamal Nath and Scindia. The second national factor is the BJP’s constant hunger for expanding its political power, even if it meant destabilising a non-BJP government in the middle of an international health crisis.