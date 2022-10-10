On 2nd Day Of Gujarat Visit, PM Modi To Launch Various Projects In Bharuch & Jamnagar, Address Rally In Anand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday dedicate to the nation various projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Amod in Bharuch district of Gujarat and inaugurate an educational complex for the needy students in Ahmedabad.

The PM is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday, ahead of the Assembly polls due in the BJP-ruled state later this year.

On Monday, he will lay the foundation stone of a bulk drug park at Jambusar and a deep sea pipeline project at Dahej in Bharuch district. He will also participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks in the district.

In Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul -- an educational complex for the needy students. The project will help provide facilities to students for holistic development, as per a government release.

PM Modi will also address a public rally at Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district.

In the evening, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore in Jamnagar. These projects are related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)