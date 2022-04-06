On 42nd BJP Foundation Day, Murli Manohar Joshi Calls For Attention To Contemporary Issues

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the 42nd foundation day on Wednesday, April 6, party ideologue and veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi appealed that the party should now focus on the problems arising from the present-day requirements. The former Human Resource Development Minister was the president of BJP from 1991 to 1993.

It is pertinent to mention here that BJP has planned a series of social activities, which will go on for a week and culminate on April 14 with the celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Speaking to ANI, Murli Manohar Joshi said, "BJP is not just country's but world's largest party. It has earned the faith of crores of people and presented them with a different ideology. It should now focus on bringing solutions to problems arising out of present-day needs,"

During his foundation day address to the party workers, PM Modi lashed out at the dynastic politics deeply prevalent in political factions and stated that it is the enemy of democracy. The parties which revolve around dynasties doesn't understand the constitution and constitutional systems, PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also spoke about the grave consequences of vote bank politics, citing how certain political parties favoured a few sections of the society while ignoring the majority of the population, which led to discrimination and corruption getting deeply rooted in the system.

Wishing party volunteers on the occasion of Navratri, PM Modi said, "Today is the fifth day of Navratri. Today we worship Maa Skandamata. We've seen that she sits on a Lotus throne & holds Lotus flowers in both her hands. I pray that her blessings continue to be bestowed upon every citizen & worker of the BJP."

PM Modi further added that BJP's double engine administration came to power once again in four states in the recently concluded assembly elections. He further hailed the fact that after three decades, a party has touched the mark of 100 members in the Rajya Sabha.

After hoisting the party flag at the BJP national headquarters in New Delhi, BJP National President JP Nadda also marked the occasion, saying, " Today, on BJP's 42nd foundation day, we also have to remember those people who first walked with 'Oil Lamp' from Jana Sangha era and then with 'Lotus'. Three-four generations sacrificed themselves to the cause of making the party glorious".

The BJP President also noted that it is only because of the sacrifices of the party workers that BJP has expanded from 2 MPs to 302 MPs, while in the Rajya Sabha, the party now claims more than 100 MPs, the first party to achieve the feat since 1990.