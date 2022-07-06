On Amravati & Udaipur, Satish Poonia Alleges Internal Conspiracy; 'NIA Must Uncover Links'

With the NIA taking over the investigation into the Udaipur and Amravati murders, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Wednesday opined that there could be an 'internal conspiracy' in the two hate killings. Satish Poonia stated that the manner in which radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) had spread its roots across India needed to be investigated, and hoped that the NIA will be able to uncover all links.

Discussing the cases he said, "Since 2014 terrorist and separatists incidents were reduced. Recently many incidents happened in Rajasthan and India. There seems internal conspiracy. The way PFI has spread itself, the Udaipur killing also has multiple links. NIA will unearth these links."

Hitting out at the Rajasthan Chief Minister he said, "Ashok Gehlot is responsible for the law and order situation in Rajasthan. This incident shows how radical groups are working in stealth."

Amit Shah chairs meeting with NIA over Udaipur, Amravati killings

Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe was stabbed in the neck by a group of men between 10 and 10.30 pm on June 21. While he was admitted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. This came after he shared a post on a messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

A similar incident was witnessed a week later with the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded in broad daylight in Rajasthan's Udaipur. He too had shared a post in support of Nupur Sharma by accident. Sources claimed that the accused were influenced by a Pakistan-based organization-- Dawat-i-Islami.

In both cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took serious cognizance and handed over the cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, the MHA said.

After the NIA took over the investigation of the horrifying murders in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amravati, the central agency's chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in New Delhi. Sources told Republic that Home Minister Shah has reiterated his demand for the strictest possible action.