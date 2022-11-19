On Assam CM's 'strong Leader' Remark, Congress Takes Potshot, Says Aaftab Means 'Sun'

A war of words broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress over murder-accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces at their rented residence in South Delhi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if there is no 'strong leader' in the country, then murderers like Aaftab would emerge in every city and we would not be able to safeguard our society.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Kutch, Sarma said, "If today the country does not have a strong leader, one who considers and respects the nation as a mother, such Aaftabs will be born in every city and we will not be able to safeguard our society."

"So, it is very important that Narendra Modi be made the PM again, for the third time, in 2024," Sarma added.

In reply, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid asked the Assam Chief Minister if he knows the meaning of Aaftab. The name means Sun, he said.

"Does he (Assam CM) know what is the meaning of Aaftab? Aaftab is Sun," Khurshid said while speaking to reporters.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

Aaftab Poonawala strangulated his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-liter fridge for 20 days before dumping them across the city and outside over several days. He was arrested on November 12 and is presently under police custody.

Sources in the police said that Poonawala charred Shraddha's face so that it becomes unidentifiable even if the body parts are recovered. "During the interrogation, Aaftab revealed that he had learnt about all this on the internet, and also about how to hide the body from everyone's reach," sources said.

In an official statement, Delhi Police said that Aaftab's responses were "deceptive" in nature and narco-analysis test, which has been approved by the court, will be conducted on him.

"To ascertain that the bones belong to the victim, the blood samples of the father and brother of 'A' (Walkar) have been collected for DNA analysis. To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in digital devices seized from the place of the offence, the same has also been sent for forensic retrieval of data," the statement said.