On Ayodhya Mandir, SP's Shocker: BJP Will Get 'Sold Muslims' To Pelt Stones At Fundraising

In a controversial remark, Samajwadi Party MP Dr ST Hasan on Tuesday said that BJP uses "a Hindu-Muslim" formula to gather votes from its people whenever elections are near. In a video going viral, the SP lawmaker from Moradabad can be heard saying that BJP people will make sure that stones are pelted on them through some "sold out Muslims" when they go out to seek donations for the Ram Temple.

'BJP using Hindu-Muslim formula': SP lawmaker

"These BJP people have a very good weapon. I want to tell this to my Hindu brothers as well. They have this formula of Hindu-Muslim. They do such things and innocent people vote for them considering the religious aspect. Ram Temple is being built. The matter is closed but when BJP's people will go out to seek a donation for the temple, their own people will make sure that stones are pelted on them by some sold out Muslims. You all saw what happened in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"They will send out a message to the Hindu community that Muslims are pelting stones on Hindus. Understand their politics. By doing this Hindu-Muslim thing, they cannot create employment. In one year, this BJP government has brought in three such laws that have created problems for the second largest community in this country," he added while addressing a meeting in his office.

READ | MoS Agriculture slams SFJ for Republic Day-Khalistani flag plot; urges farmers over Jan 26

READ | Why seek marriage age parity when girls can have babies at 15?: Congress MP MLA's shocker

100 Cr of donations for temple collected

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on January 15 will start a month-long mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The work on the foundation for the Ram temple at Ayodhya would begin this month and construction of the temple complex is expected to conclude in about three-and-a-half years, Swami Govinda Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said on Monday.

Asked about the total cost of the project, he said he "guessed" that the cost of the main temple within the boundary should be between Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore. The total cost could be over Rs 1,100 crore, which includes the Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore for the main temple and the development of 67 acres (at the complex), he said. Giri Ji Maharaj said more than Rs 100 crore of donations have been collected as per accounts in Ayodhya.

READ | Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reasons ban on Donald Trump; states US President had been warned

READ | Pakistan PM's spokesperson steps down; Imran Khan's delay in visiting terror victims cited

(With PTI inputs)