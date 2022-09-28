On Ban's Eve, Cornered PFI's SOS Was Amplified By Pakistan's Canada Embassy, Then Deleted

Popular Front of India's (PFI's) Twitter post asking for support against the national crackdown, hours before the ban, was supported by Pakistan's Canadian consulate in Vancouver, it has emerged.

Notably, PFI and its affiliate organisations were banned for five years by the central government on September 28 following the raids since the past few days, on the officials and locations associated with the organisation. The ban was imposed because, “They have been engaging in unlawful activities which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country,” read the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification.

Significantly the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Consulate General in Vancouver supported the PFI post and also further amplified it by posting associated Hashtags and tagging the post to other international bodies.

‘Govt’s witch-hunt targeting PFI’

PFI tweeted hours before the ban and said, “Massive arrests are going on in d BJP ruled states in d name of Preventive Custody. This is nothing but the Prevention of d Right to democratic protests against d Central govt’s witch-hunt targeting PFI is Quite natural & expected under this autocratic system.”

The Pakistan Consulate in Vancouver replied and supported the post and also further added hashtags and tagged the post to various international bodies. The Pak consulate later deleted the post, but not before an element of the clear Pak state support to the PFI was evident.

The government on September 28 banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for five years accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS, under a stringent anti-terror law. Along with PFI, the associated organisations like Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala were also banned by the central government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) imposed the ban in the exercise of powers under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The section empowers the government to declare any association to be unlawful by publishing a notification in the Official Gazette. However, this declaration has to be confirmed by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal within 6 months after giving an opportunity to the proscribed outfit to show cause as to why it shouldn't be declared unlawful.