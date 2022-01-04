After a stampede-like situation ensued in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly at Congress party's event - "Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon", the Republic Media Network spoke to party leader Rashid Alvi. In his remarks, Alvi has claimed that "nothing has happened" except a girl who was running apparently fell down and is injured a "little bit". This comes after the grand old party has been facing flak over the incident even as it took place amid rising Omicron cases in the country.

"Nothing has happened except that one girl who was running fell down and got little bit injured. Thats all,' said Rashid Alvi

#EXCLUSIVE | Bareilly stampede: Congress Rashid Alvi says 'only one girl injured' after party faces ire over massive ruckus during rally.



Tune in to watch #LIVE here- https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/pZc7yX1muH — Republic (@republic) January 4, 2022

Further, the Congress leader informed that the injured girl has been sent home and maintained that "nothing has happened". Rashid Alvi further cried foul and alleged a propoganda behind the massive flak that the grand old party has been receiving after the incident.

Rashid Alvi slams govt over vaccination; justifies Congress event

When Republic Media Network confronted Alvi over the Congress party organising an event amid rising cases of Omicron, the Congress leader claimed that unvaccinated kids was the government's problem. He asserted that the "government is responsible for the vaccination and not the Congress party". Therefore, Alvi categorically shrugged off the question as to why unvaccinated kids were being used for the Congress event in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

Earlier in similar shocking remarks, Congress leader and former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron too attempted to shrug off the incident and bluntly termed it as "human nature". Supriya Aron further justified the stampede and remarked that stampedes can happen here if it happened in Vaishno Devi. Even though she apologised for the incident, Aron also claimed that people want the Congress government to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, she also claimed that the incident was "planned and people were planted."

"When a stampede can happen in Vaishno Devi, it can happen here too. These are just girls and they haven't gone to school yet. They ran here and there. It happened, it is human nature," said Supriya Aron. "All sorts of people entered here. This can also be a conspiracy as no one saw the persons responsible for this incident. This did not happen from our side and people might be planted to do this," she added.

Image: ANI, Republic World, PTI