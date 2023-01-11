On Bhagwat's Remark, AIMIM Claims 'RSS Believes In Supremacy'; JKNC Says 'no Muslim...'

AIMIM Delhi chief Kaleemul Hafeez on Wednesday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and said that it is the Sangh who believes in supremacy. He also stated that Muslims don't need certificates from anyone.

Speaking to Republic, Hafeez said, "Who is Mohan Bhagwat? Is he having any constitutional posts? As far as Indian Muslims are concerned we are bound to live here as Indians through our Constitution...We don't need a certificate from anyone."

"The economy is worsening, unemployment is high, and intercaste and inter-religion divisions are at a peak. He is giving such statements to distract people from real issues. Muslims believe in brotherhood. RSS believes in supremacy," the AIMIM leader added.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Sheikh Bashir said, "No Muslim in India is scared of Mohan Bhagwat. It is an attempt to create fear."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli said that everyone is equal in India according to the Constitution. He said that the present government's model is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

"This country is of every Bharatiya. Every person is equal in this country Constitutionally. Congress and Other parties do politics of religion and fear. Today the government's model is Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas. Today our government is working for everyone without any discrimination," Kohli said.

RSS chief Bhagwat advises Muslims to abandon 'supremacy' narrative

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Muslims in India have nothing to fear but stated that they should abandon their supremacy narrative.

In an exclusive conversation with RSS-affiliated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya, Bhagwat said, "The simple truth is this—Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith, they can, if they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice."

He added, "There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy. We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together- they must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here- whether a Hindu or a communist- must give up this logic."