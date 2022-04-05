On BJP Foundation Day Eve, PM Modi Asks MPs To Dedicate Themselves To 'seva'

Urging BJP MPs to dedicate themselves to 'seva' (service) as the party embarks on a "samajik nyay pakhwada" from April 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid down a detailed programme for them for every day during the 14-day long exercise.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary meeting a day ahead of the party's foundation day, PM Modi cited a number of welfare schemes of the government targeting different segments of society and asked MPs to reach out to people with their details.

Modi is also scheduled to address BJP members on Wednesday virtually.

The party's rise in the Northeast, where it is either in power on its own or is part of the government, was also underlined in the meeting with the first woman MP from Nagaland, who was elected recently, attending it.

Sources said BJP president J P Nadda noted that the party has achieved the feat of having 100 MPs in Rajya Sabha for the first time.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that Modi asked the MPs to actively participate in the programmes. "They should dedicate themselves to service," he quoted him as saying.

MPs were also given orange caps carrying the party's name or symbol, like the one which was sported by the prime minister recently. Some MPs were also sporting caps carrying a photo of Modi.

Party MPs and other members will be highlighting the impact of health insurance programme 'Ayushman Bharat' and 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra', where medicines are sold at a subsidised rate, on April 7. The schemes to build houses for the poor and to bring piped water to every household will be at the centre of the campaign on April 8 and April 9 respectively, he said.

The party will also reach out to intended beneficiaries.

The birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule and B R Ambedkar on April 9 and April 14 respectively will also be observed in a big way by the party.

Joshi said BJP members should highlight the COVID-19 vaccination programme on April 12. Modi asked the MPs to visit schools to motivate students to take the jab.

BJP workers will dedicate one day each to highlight and spread awareness about the ongoing free grain scheme, reach out to Scheduled Tribes, contact unorganised sector workers, highlight financial inclusion schemes and nutrition programmes.

The prime minister also asked parliamentarians to work to clean up and revive ponds in their areas during the ongoing 'azadi ka amrit mahotsav'.

Image: PTI