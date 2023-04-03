On BJP Founding Day, PM Modi To Virtually Address Party Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the party MPs on the foundation day of the Bhartiya Janata Party on April 6. BJP has asked the MPs representing the party to be present in Parliament on April 6. The saffron party will mark its 43rd foundation day this year.

"MPs will be asked to gather in Parliament at around 9:30 am and be present for the address to all party workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day," a top BJP source told ANI. In 2022, the ruling party at the Centre organised a similar engagement for their Members of Parliament. On the day BJP has scheduled various programs right from the booth level.

Ahead of the general elections in 2024

"We have close to a year to go before the next general elections and the BJP is on the cusp of creating history by forming a government for the third time in a row. The address by our tallest leader will act as a guiding force and motivate us to give in our best in the years and months to come. We are looking forward to the 'margdarshan' by Modi ji on this auspicious occasion of our foundation day," a BJP official told ANI.

According to sources, a week-long social harmony campaign has been planned starting April 6 to the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14. BJP national president JP Nadda has also written to all state presidents to partake actively in the various initiatives during the week. He also discussed with them via video conference the outline of the social development programs to be organised during the social harmony week.

Social Harmony week

The party workers right from the level of the panna pramukh to the booth level to the leaders at the national level have been asked to listen to the PM’s speech. The workers have been asked to put up the party flags at their homes. They should also organise seminars on the achievements of the BJP after taking over in 2014. Moreover, discussions should be held on the history and the growth of the BJP over the years.

Notably, April 6 is also the last day of the budget session of the parliament. The BJP and the opposition have been at loggerheads in the current parliament session over the former demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his anti-India remarks during his London visit and the latter demanding a JPC probe on the Adani issue after the Hindenburg report.