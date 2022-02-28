On budget day, Bihar assembly rocked by opposition protests

Patna, Feb 28 (PTI) The Bihar assembly on Monday sought a reply from the DGP and the state Home Secretary on improper behaviour of two junior police officers towards Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha recently which has been deemed to be in violation of protocol and privileges of members of the House.

The reply has been sought in 15 days and, pending inquiry, the removal of the two officials from their respective posts in Lakhisarai district has been advised.

The action was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee and the House was apprised of the same by the Speaker himself.

The Speaker, who represents Lakhisarai constituency, had a run in with the two officers - a Deputy SP and an SHO - when he took up the matter of arrest of two social workers there who have been accused of violating prohibition.

The meeting was convened after opposition members' rumpus inside the House over three issues forced adjournment of proceedings for about an hour.

The issues, besides lack of courtesy towards Speaker on part of police officials, were an incident of alleged mob lynching by suspected cow vigilantes and a BJP MLA calling for disenfranchisement of Muslims.

The MLA, Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, who has been chastised by his party for the outrageous remark, clarified before journalists that he had sought to express disgust over MLAs belonging to Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM refusing to recite the national song "Vande Mataram".

Nonetheless, the Speaker told the House that members will be allowed to air their views during a discussion on "faith in the Constitution and its principles and responsibilities of members".

However, after Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad tabled the budget and the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address was moved, opposition members created a ruckus demanding that debate on the BJP MLA's intemperance be held right away.

Bachaul rose in his seat and sought to explain the circumstances in which he had ended up making the controversial remark.

This, however, angered the opposition MLAs even more. Many of them trooped into the well and raised slogans demanding that a "ninda prastav" (censure motion) be brought against the BJP legislator.

The House went ahead with the debate on Motion of Thanks amid a walkout staged by the opposition. PTI PKD NAC MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)