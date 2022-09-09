On Camera, Man Pulls Himanta Biswa Sarma's Hyderabad Rally Mic While Assam CM Is Speaking

In Telangana, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's rally faced disruption while he himself faced physical jostling on Friday. In the visuals accessed, on stage, a man, purportedly a worker from the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS), tried confronting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. He was also seen dismantling the microphone before he was taken away by the security officials deployed.

At loggerheads on a plethora of issues, the TRS and the BJP are now fighting over how September 17, the day Hyderabad overthrew the Nizam rule and became a part of India, should be celebrated.The BJP, which is ruling at the Centre says the day would be observed as the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' while ruling in the state, TRS says that it would be observed as the 'National Integration Day'. To the chagrin of the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led party, many BJP leaders like Sarma have been visiting Telangana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit the state.

Himanta Sarma silent on TRS, attacks Congress for 'Bharat Jodo'

While remaining silent on the TRS disruption, Sarma in an exclusive with Republic attacked Congress. He said, "Congress, during the regime of Jawaharlal Nehru, divided the country and now your grandson (Rahul Gandhi) is saying 'Desh Jodo'...If you want to unite the country, then go talk about who divided the country, talk about Jinnah...you never say a word about Jinnah...The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a joke."

"Where did the country get divided after 1947? In fact, more and more states came to become a part of it...Also, those (states) which had a few grievances, were also catered to during the regime of PM Modi. Don't know who taught him, who did not, but nothing happened after 1947, especially not in the BJP regime," the BJP leader said in his second unsparing attack on the Congress on the 'Bharat Jodo' yatra. He had earlier asked Congress to hold the yatra in Pakistan, citing that India was already united.