On Day 2 Of Hunger Strike, YS Sharmila Attacks KCR's National Plunge, Questions Ambitions

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as her fast-to-death demonstration entered day two. She stated that KCR wants to go national as he is now planning to loot the country after he looted Telangana.

YS Sharmila said that despite receiving permission from the High court, the BRS government is not allowing her Padyatra as she is the only chief contender against him. She added that KCR fears her and is therefore doing everything possible to stop her from her yatra.

YS Sharmila takes a dig at KCR's national plunge

Notably, Sharmila was detained yet again on Friday as she held a hunger protest in Hyderabad after being denied permission for the padayatra.

"KCR has looted the state and now planning to loot the country. The High Court has granted us permission for the Padyatra. Why KCR is panicking about my foot march? KCR denied me permission to hold padayatra but both BJP and Congress were allowed, then why not us? KCR is scared because he knows that I have public support and I am his only chief contender. Will continue the hunger strike till I get a permit and my people are freed

Highlighting the police brutality, YSRTP Chief added, "Telangana cops are acting as pawns of KCR, my people including women were beaten up, and those who were arrested yesterday are still in the station. Today, my people are being stopped from meeting me, this whole place has been barricaded. This is police brutality".

KCR denied me permission to hold padayatra, both BJP & Cong were allowed, then why not us? KCR is scared because he knows that I have public support and I’m his chief contender. Will continue the hunger strike till I get permit and my people are freed: YS Sharmila, YSRTP Chief pic.twitter.com/NYuS8SKAF3 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

YS Sharmila vs KCR

Sharmila began her 4,000 km long 'Praja Prasthanam' padayatra on October 20, 2021. On November 28, activists of the TRS--now the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) - attacked Sharmila and smashed the windshield and the windows of one of the vehicles of her convoy at Chennaraopet.

In the same vehicle, she made her way to the Pragathi Bhavan to meet Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. However, at Somajiguda circle, she was stopped by the police and asked to step out of the car. Though surrounded by supporters, Sharmila locked herself inside the car, post which, the police called a tow vehicle. She asked her driver and personal security officer to leave the vehicle just before it was towed away to SR Nagar Police Station. She was later arrested.

Sharmila was then granted conditional bail by a local court hours after she was arrested. Following this, she on December 2 submitted a memorandum to Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) requesting him to direct police authorities to provide adequate security for her padayatra, which she resumed on December 1.

On December 9, the Telangana police denied permission for padayatra. Sharmila then staged a demonstration near Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Hyderabad along with other party members and announced a fast-to-death if the padayatra is not allowed.

As Sharmila demanded democracy to be protected in Telangana, the police once again detained her accusing her of "violence".