On Eve Of Himachal Polls Result, CM Jairam Thakur Reiterates Confidence In BJP's Win

Hours ahead of the announcement of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll results, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday asserted his confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory. Referring to the exit polls predictions, Thakur claimed that the saffron party will again form the government in the hill state with a full majority.

"All exit polls indicate a win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh. We will again form government in the State," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Notably, the counting of votes in the Himachal Pradesh elections will be held on Thursday, November 7. The polling for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022.

Exit polls predict BJP's win

Predicting BJP's win in the tri-cornered Himachal elections, the P-MARQ Exit Poll stated that the saffron party is likely to register a victory by winning between 34 to 39 Assembly seats. The majority mark in the Himachal Assembly is 35 seats. Notably, the exit polls further projected that the Congress will bag 28 to 33 seats in the Assembly polls, while Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will be restricted to just 1 seat. Notably, the error margin for the P-MARQ Exit Poll is +/-3 per cent.

Apart from this, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is predicted to win from the Seraj Assembly constituency. The exit poll further projected BJP to get 44.8 per cent of the vote share, while Congress will have a vote share of 42.9 per cent. AAP's vote share will stand at 2.8 per cent.

Earlier in 2017, the BJP comfortably managed to reach the majority mark by winning 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly, whereas Congress could win only 21 seats. Apart from these major parties in the state, independent candidates won two seats and CPI(M) won one seat.