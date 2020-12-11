On Farmers' Deadlock, Yogi Adityanath Slams 'selfish' Interests; Says 'you Won't Succeed'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down strongly on ‘selfish’ interests amid the ongoing stand-off between farmers and the Centre on agricultural laws. The BJP leader said people who had nothing to do with the protests or farmers, were attempting to create anarchy in the country. He urged the protesting farmers to come forward without any political interference, and promised them that a resolution will be achieved.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on farmer protests

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, UP CM Yogi Adityanath was asked about the attempts being made to create anarchy, as was witnessed with the provocation in Hathras case, and also the recent involvement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, the emergence of pro-Sharjeel Imam posters at the farmers' protest, among other things.

Yogi Adityanath replied, “In a democracy, dialogue is a very important medium. We give topmost priority to farmer issues and farmers progress holds maximum importance for us. To ensure this, both Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-ruled states are working towards it."

"These people who have been rejected by citizens, are trying to create anarchy with every opportunity they get, and will continue to do so. But they will never succeed. We had made it clear even before Bharat Bandh, that the farmer issues will be resolved in a democratic way. If people try to do 'gundagiri', vandalism and create anarchy, off farmers’ shoulders, government will take efforts to deal with it stringently," the CM added.

In a message to the protesting farmers, he said, "My request to farmers brothers and their unions, sitting at the borders, is to make a decision. Deadlock is not the solution and people who have nothing to do with farmers, and who don’t like a prosperous India, who don’t like a united India, are creating hurdles. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when India is fighting in the last stage, and should be supporting Modiji in this, these selfish people are trying to best to create anarchy."

He also said, "There is no need for that. People are ready to solve, it, ministers are trying their best. How come new demands are coming up? How do they have such demands before even coming for the meeting?"

Yogi Adityanath added, "These interests don't like Atmanirbhar India. Don't come with political parties’ influence. Try to resolve with dialogue. One can’t block roads for so long, people will come to the streets if they are inconvenienced. If they see the laws well, they will understand. People have been giving it an approval, then how come this protest is taking place? They have to independently talk to Centre. Everyone is praising the initiative of the government and the laws."

