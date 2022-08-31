On Ganesh Chaturthi, PM Modi Visits Union Min Piyush Goyal's Residence, Offers Prayers

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Union Minister Piyush Goyal's residence in the national capital and offered prayers to the Ganpati idol. PM Modi was seen arriving at Goyal's residence in a traditional outfit, following which, he performed aarti in front of the beautiful idol. After prayers, he greeted other attendees who were present at the venue.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal & offered prayers on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/W45K0B1STg — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

The leader also took to Twitter to share images from his visit and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, went to the programme at my colleague @PiyushGoyal Ji’s residence. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, went to the programme at my colleague @PiyushGoyal Ji’s residence.



May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us. pic.twitter.com/mKfsfcY23H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

PM Modi celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended his greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and wrote, "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

यतो बुद्धिरज्ञाननाशो मुमुक्षोः, यतः सम्पदो भक्तसन्तोषिकाः स्युः।



यतो विघ्ननाशो यतः कार्यसिद्धिः, सदा तं गणेशं नमामो भजामः।।



गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!



Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us. pic.twitter.com/crUwqL6VdH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrated across India, which marks the annual arrival of Lord Ganesha as devotees bring idols at home and organise prayers. Several kinds of sweets are prepared, with 'modak' being the most popular, to offer to the deity and seek his blessings.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers, politicians and members of the sports and entertainment fraternity also wished their followers on social media.