On Giriraj Singh's 'population Control Bill' Pitch, AIMIM Senses 'diversion' Tactics

As Union Minister Giriraj Singh puts focus on a bill for population control, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to rake up the matter given that they are on the back foot in the upcoming Assembly elections. AIMIM also claimed that the BJP is diverting the mind of people from issues like unemployment and rising fuel prices.

Speaking to Republic, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said, "BJP knows it is losing the elections badly that are on the back foot and that is why prior to elections they are trying to bring out these types of issues. They are bringing the topics of the Uniform Civil Code, love jihad, and now the population control bill. Giriraj Singh is contradicting his own Minister's statement. His Ministers in Parliament said that there is no need for a population control bill because we have achieved a limited fertility rate. "

He added, "The fertility rate has gone down...So what is the data Giriraj Singh is quoting? I don't understand that. The BJP is polarising the situation and diverting the mind of people because they are asking questions about unemployment, and rising fuel prices."

'Population control bill is very crucial', says Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh, on Sunday batted for tough population control laws in India. He also stated how China's 'One Child Policy' helped it achieve development.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, "Population control bill is very crucial for India as we have limited resources. In 1978, India's GDP was way more than that of China. But, in 1979, China implemented the 'One Child Policy' which helped them control almost 60 crore population and helped them achieve development, as per reports. China has 10 children born a minute while India has 30 children born a minute, how we are going to compete with China."

He further added, "The bill should be implemented on everybody irrespective of religion or sect and those who don't follow shouldn't be given government benefits. Their voting rights should also be taken."