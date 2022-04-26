On Grenade Scare, BJP Delhi Chief Blames CM Arvind Kejriwal & His 'anti-Hindu Mentality'

Reacting to the grenade recovered from near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local councillor Bhagat Singh Toka’s residence on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said that this is 'another wicked act' of Arvind Kejriwal and his government in Delhi.

The sequence of developments came shortly after the Delhi Police on Monday night found an unidentified bag with a grenade in the Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi. The police after receiving a call regarding the bag reached the spot along with the Bomb Disposal Squad.

“The bomb is found at the residence of local BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas. The councillor earlier got the proposal passed to rename the village Mohammadpur as Madhavpuram. This is surely another heinous act of Kejriwal.” Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta stated.

“Entire national capital is witnessing Arvind Kejriwal's silence on the Jahangirpuri violence. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members are protecting Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal needs to stop supporting contemptible acts of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Delhi. Get rid of your Anti- Hindu mentality Arvind Kejriwal,” BJP chief Adesh Gupta added.

This was done to target me: Local BJP Councillor Tokas

Local BJP Councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas received a threat call six months back further connecting it to the recovery of the grenade bag in Mohammadpur area of South-West Delhi on Monday. Tokas said that some miscreants are trying to disturb the peace of the area by conducting such heinous activities in the national capital.

Following the appeals by the villagers for changing the name of Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram, I passed the resolution following which I received a threat call. I also registered an FIR against the identified man and got to know that the call was from Hyderabad", the local BJP councillor stated.

However, the police has been conducting several investigations to find out the connection between the threat call and the recovery of the grenade bomb outside the local BJP councillor’s residence. Meanwhile, Bhagat Singh Tokas has clearly stated that it was done to target him as he got the proposal passed to name Mohammadpur as Madhavpuram. He further indicated that this attempt was to scare the authorities and disturb the communal harmony of the area.

"An old and rusted grenade has been recovered from Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi. Police and Bomb Disposal Squad at the spot," said the Delhi Police.