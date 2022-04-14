On Hearing Azaan, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Pauses On-stage Speech In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday paused his speech at a program in Lucknow upon hearing the sound 'Azaan' from a nearby mosque. Pathak was giving a speech on Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar in Indira Nagar when he heard the evening prayer.

Respecting their religious sentiments, the minister, who was on stage, paused his speech and carried on with other festivities. Notably, Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramzan from April 2 to May 2, this year.

"अज़ान" हुई तो डिप्टी सीएम ने बंद किया स्पीच

राजधानी लखनऊ के इंदिरा नगर लवकुश नगर में आज एक कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने पहुंचे डिप्टी सीएम बृजेश पाठक बाबा भीमराव अंबेडकर पर स्पीच दे रहे थे तभी "अजान" हो गई

"अज़ान" की आवाज सुनते ही डिप्टी सीएम ने स्पीच बंद कर दी pic.twitter.com/VjNGOYjRoz — Mohammad Imran (@ImranTG1) April 13, 2022

Demand for loudspeaker ban in Maharashtra

The video comes amid calls for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques during the daily Azaan. The demand was first made by MNS President Raj Thackeray, who dared the Maharashtra government to take down the loudspeakers, stating that the party would otherwise chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside mosques.

In West Bengal too, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly opposed the use of loudspeakers in mosques, stating they were not in practice since the inception of the religion.

The demand for banning loudspeakers also reached Karnataka, which has already witnessed communal tensions in the past few months, starting with the Hijab row. While many students took to the streets to protest against the ban on headscarves in schools, the High Court on March 15 ruled it is not an essential religious practice.

Weeks later, another controversy made its way to the southern state with temple authorities not giving tenders to Muslim shopkeepers for opening stalls during festivals. During the Ugadi festival this month, Hindu activists also demanded the boycott of halal meat, with BJP leader CT Ravi terming its sale as 'economic Jihad'.