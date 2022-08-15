On Independence Day, Kejriwal Compares India To Singapore; Questions Pace Of Development

On the solemn occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal drew a comparison between India and other nations, saying that our country is still behind in development.

Kejriwal pointed out that nations like Singapore, which gained independence 15 years after India, and Germany which was completely destroyed after the Second World War, are on the list of developed nations, but the same was not the case with India.

'We can make India the best if we all work together': Kejriwal

“Singapore got Independence 15 years after India. Japan and Germany were completely destroyed during the Second World War but are on the list of developed countries. Why is India not among them? All Indians fought together to kick the British out and got independence. Similarly, we can make India the best if we all work together,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a gathering of school children, teachers, bureaucrats, and senior government officials at the Freedom@75 event organised by the state government at Thyagraj Stadium.

On the occasion, CM Kejriwal asked everyone to pledge to take India to greater heights. "Indians are the most intelligent and industrious people in the world. We have to take a pledge to make the country number one in the world. So let's take a pledge that we will not throw garbage on streets and keep our roads and surroundings clean," Kejriwal said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials at the event. Kejriwal stated that the Delhi government has distributed national flags to 25 lakh children to instill a sense of patriotism in them. He said that freedom fighters made great sacrifices for the country and it was time to realise their dreams.

On Friday, August 12, the Delhi CM urged the people of hoist the tricolour atop their houses, under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, as it is the “honour and glory of the country”. “The tricolour is our pride, honour, glory and life. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is beginning from today. Do hoist the tricolour at your houses with pride,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Image: ANI