'On Instructions Of First Family': BJP Flays Congress Leader For Insulting Ex-PM Vajpayee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 25 hit out at Congress after the latter insulted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. The grand old party has claimed that Vajpayee worked as a "British informer".

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed that AICC Coordinator Gaurav Pandhi made a baseless attack on instructions of "First Family of Congress" and demanded his sacking.

"On instructions of First Family of Congress - Gaurav PANDHI has made baseless attacks on Shri AB Vajpayee ji on a day when the entire country is paying tributes. Not Sanyog but a Parivar ka Prayog to insult all icons-from Savarkar ji to Vajpayee ji-Congress must apologise & sack him," Poonawala said.

The BJP leader noted that Vajpayee was praised by Nehru and Dr. Manmohan Singh. "Were they wrong & is Gaurav PANDHI right? This is a deliberate attempt to tarnish icons of Bharat by first family using people like PANDHI!" he said.

Taking to Twitter, Pandhi said, "In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement & worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the andolan. Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an important role in inciting mobs."

Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an imp role in inciting mobs + — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) December 25, 2022

He added, "There is a reason why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, Patel or other Congress leaders and not Savarkar, Vajpayee or Golwalkar. They know the truth!"

