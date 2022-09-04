On Jharkhand Minor Girl's Rape & Murder, CM Hemant Soren Says 'accidents Happen'

After the tragic death of a minor tribal girl, who was found hanging from a tree, came to light from the Dumka district of Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has responded in an inconsiderate manner by saying, "Accidents happen. Where do they not occur?"

The statement from the CM comes after the shocking news of the alleged rape and murder of the minor tribal girl was reported in Jharkhand's Dumka, whose body was later found hanging from a tree.

The accused has been booked for a rape and murder case filed by the Jharkhand Police earlier. The girl was reportedly sexually exploited by a man under the guise of marriage, and he then killed her and had her hanged from a tree near Dumka.

"Rape and murder case registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act. Accused Armaan Ansari was arrested. We want to collect evidence and file chargesheet soon," Amber Lakra, Superintendent of Police, Dumka said.

"Hanging body of a girl found in Dumka. She was hanging by a tree. One accused has been arrested. The investigation is underway. All facts and other things are being ascertained," Dumka Police had said on Saturday.

This is not the first time Hemant Soren has responded in an insensitive manner over a case so heinous. Merely days ago, another teen was set on fire by her stalker in Dumka, in reaction to which CM Soren had casually claimed 'these things happen'.

Incidents of immolation, rape & murder on the rise in Jharkhand

On August 23, a Class 12 girl from Jharkhand’s Dumka was set on fire by a man after she did not reciprocate his proposal. The girl who was identified as Ankita, was set on fire by a youth construction worker, Shahrukh, after she turned down his proposal. He crept into her balcony while she was asleep, poured petrol over her, and set her ablaze.

Ankita succumbed to her burn injuries while the accused, Shahrukh was arrested for pouring petrol on the woman and setting her on fire. The incident prompted protests on the streets of Dumka demanding justice for the victim.

Image: PTI