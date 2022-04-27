On Jignesh Mevani's Re-arrest, Congress Says 'Assam Govt Fulfilling Political Agenda'

After the re-arrest of Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani by Barpeta police of Assam, the Leader of Opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia expressed his displeasure and said that the government in the state is just fulfilling its political agenda.

In an exclusive interview with the Republic on the re-arrest of the Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, the Assam Congress Leader Debabrata Saikia slammed the state police for acting on behalf of the Assam government. "Assam Police is acting on behalf of the present government," Debabrata Saikia said. He called the FIR on which Mevani was re-arrested by the Assam police, baseless. "The re-arrest based on an FIR by a probationary women police officer is completely baseless," Saikia further added.

"Assam police is not acting on many complaints filed by us, but they are acting on cases to target opposition," the leader of Opposition to Republic. On Mevani's arrest, he further added, "Now we are getting to know that more cases are being filed. It shows their intent."

The Assam Congress leader accused the state government headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Himanta Biswa Sarma, of doing political vendetta. He said that the state government is trying to appease RSS and BJP leaders in the Centre. "It's just a case of political vendetta to appease the bosses at Delhi and Nagpur," Debabrata Saikia said.

Mevani arrested in Assam

Earlier on Monday, Barpeta Police re-arrested the Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani in Assam hours after he was granted bail on the same day in connection with another case. Mevani, who was granted bail after being remanded to judicial custody for a day for making a contentious tweet regarding PM Modi was arrested again within hours, his lawyer Angshuman Bora told ANI.

The second arrest was made in connection to a case filed against him on April 21. The case was filed under the IPC's Sections 294, 323, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Mevani was earlier arrested by Assam police from Gujarat's Palanpur on April 20 after an FIR was filed against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Jignesh Mevani was purportedly arrested for a tweet against PM Narendra Modi. In the contentious tweet, the Vadgam MLA had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat.

The tweet in question is currently not available for viewing on his feed and a message indicating that the posts have been withheld in India following a "legal demand" can be seen. After the arrest, Mevani had said, "I have not been given a copy of the FIR, but it's been said I posted a tweet so there is a case against me and I am being arrested. In the tweet, I appealed for peace. I said peace should be maintained as per the atmosphere in the country, as efforts are being made to break communal unity. I am surprised that an FIR has been lodged for maintaining peace. This shows the real picture of the government. I haven't been notified yet. I am not even allowed to talk to family. I am not afraid of such a case."

It is pertinent to mention that in the first arrest, Vadgam MLA Mevani was granted bail by the Kokrajhar Court of Judicial Magistrate on a bail bond of Rs 30,000.