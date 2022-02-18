On Kadapa Jailor's Transfer, TDP Accuses Andhra Govt Of Conspiring To Eliminate Criminals

A fresh controversy erupted after the Andhra Pradesh Government transferred the Kadapa Jail Superintendent Varuna Reddy on Tuesday, following which, the opposition leaders in the state alleged that the transfer of the jailor is an attempt by the state administration to eliminate the accused of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy’s killing.

Jail Superintendent Varuna Reddy was transferred to Ongole jail from Kadapa Jail on February 15. Reddy has been replaced by Prakash, who was the jail SP in Ongole.

TDP alleges deeper controversy behind the transfer of Kadapa Jailor

The suspicious transfer of the SP came days after TDP President and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the jailor of Ongole was brought to Kadapa with intentions to cover up a bigger controversy and to smoothly eliminate the accused in the murder of former minister Vivekananda Reddy.

The opposition further alleged that Varuna Reddy was the jailor when the dramatic murder of Moddu Seenu in Anantapur jail in 2008 occurred. Moddu Seenu was a suspect in the assassination of Paritala Ravi, a former minister and TDP leader.

Meanwhile, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah urged the CBI to protect the three accused currently detained in the Kadapa jail in connection with the murder of Vivekananda Reddy on Tuesday, February 15. Ramaiah wrote a letter to the CBI Director hours before Varuna Reddy's transfer, requesting his transfer due to his doubtful history.

Image: PTI