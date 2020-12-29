On Karnataka Council Dy Chair's Death, JDS' Kumaraswamy & BJP Seek Congress Introspection

Reacting to Deputy Speaker of Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda's death, national spokesperson and CEC member of Bharatiya Janata Party Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday slammed Congress for promoting violence. While speaking to Republic Media Network, Hussain said, "What has happened to Congress party?"

BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain said, "This has never happened in the history of Indian politics. Congress should apologize and Sonia Gandhi should suspend them. The country will never forgive Congress."

SL Dharme Gowda found dead

In a shocking incident, the body of Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, a suicide note has been recovered as well.

According to sources, the JDS leader visited Chikkamagaluru on Monday evening at around 4 pm in a Santro Car. He spoke to a few people and gathered information about train timings as well, sources said. SL Dharme Gowda asked the driver to stay back in the car and told him that he is going to get water. After that, he didn't return, sources said. The dead body of the Deputy Chairman of the State Legislative Council will be taken to Shimoga for final rites.

Gowda was in the news recently after the main opposition Congress members manhandled him in the Upper House for trying to chair the session illegally. He was dragged from the chair (the seat of the Chairman) by some Congress members alleging he had joined hands with the ruling BJP to unconstitutionally unseat the Upper House Chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty, who is from the Congress.

Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy has now tweeted: "Dharmagowda's suicide is a sacrifice for today's polluted, unprincipled, selfish politics. The secularism of the JDS was tested for the position of Chairperson. But, in this test, the Big-hearted Dharme Gowda is the victim. Those who have tested may now found the answer. Let them do introspection with the result."

About SL Dharme Gowda

The 65-year-old was known to have close links with party supremo, H D Deve Gowda. In 2018, he has elected unopposed and his selection for the post came as a surprise as there was speculation that senior JDS member K.T Srikante Gowda would be the party nominee, according to media reports. He is the brother of S.L. Bhoje Gowda, also a Legislative Council member and a close aide of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. His father S.R. Lakshmaiah was a three-time legislator from Birur constituency.

