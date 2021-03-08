On Maratha Reservation Issue, SC Seeks All States' Response On Allowing 50% Quota

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to all the states asking them to respond on whether reservation could be allowed beyond 50 per cent. This comes as the apex court is in the middle of a plea hearing on the validity of the Maratha reservation issue. The SC stated that its verdict would have wider ramifications and this is why other states need to be heard.

The court to recommence the day-to-day hearing in the matter on March 15.

SC issues notice to all states

Earlier on December 9, 2020, the apex court had said that issues pertaining to the 2018 Maharashtra law, granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, requires "urgent hearing" as the legislation has been stayed and the "fruits accrued" are not reaching to the people. Besides this, the SC court also issued a notice to the attorney general seeking his assistance in the matter. Earlier on September 9, 2020, the court while referring to a larger bench the batch of pleas challenging the validity of law, had stayed the implementation of the legislation but had also made it clear that the status of those who have availed the benefits will not be disturbed.

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of the Maratha community in Maharashtra in jobs and admissions. The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law in June 2019, had held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable and said that quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in admissions. According to the 102nd amendment to the Constitution, reservation can be granted only if a particular community is named in the list prepared by the President. On July 27 last year, the Maharashtra government had assured the top court that it would not proceed with the recruitment process to fill up the vacancies on the basis of 12 per cent Maratha reservation till September 15, except for departments, Public Health and Medical Education and Research.

