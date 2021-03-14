On Nandigram Divas, CM Mamata Pays Tribute; Calls It A 'dark Day' In History Of Bengal

On the occasion of "Krishak Dibas", also known as "Nandigram Divas", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her official Twitter handle to pay her tribute to all those who had lost their lives on March 14, 2007. Calling this day a "dark chapter" in the history of the state, the Chief Minister wrote, "On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at Nandigram. Many bodies could not be found."

CM Mamata on 'Nandigram Divas'

It is important to note here that CM Mamata Banerjee recently filed her nomination papers from the Nandigram constituency for the upcoming state Assembly polls. Taking to Twitter she said, "It is my great honour to be here and work along with members of Shaheed families against anti-Bengal forces."

Earlier on March 14, 2007, 14 villagers were killed and several were injured by the then Left Government during a protest against the alleged forced acquisition of their farmland. The peaceful movement against the forced land acquisition, which had begun on January 7, 2007, was later turned into a massacre of innocent lives by the Left-led ruling Government.

Wheelchair-bound Mamata to hold roadshow

Ahead of Bengal polls, Mamata Banerjee will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair on Sunday from Gandhi Murti to Hazra in poll-bound West Bengal, as per ANI. She was discharged from SSKM Hospital on Friday after her condition 'improved' following the alleged 'attack' during her visit to Nandigram on Thursday. As per ANI, CM Mamata Banerjee will address a public rally from a wheelchair at Hazra following the roadshow on Sunday.

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.