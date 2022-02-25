On Nawab Malik's Arrest, Chhattisgarh CM Accuses BJP Of Using ED For Political Gains

Chhatisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of not being able to accept dissent and using federal agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department for political gains. The scathing remarks of the Chhatisgarh CM came when he was asked to comment on the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik. CM Baghel, while sharing his opinion, said that he thinks that investigating agencies might come to his state after the election results of the 5 states are declared.

"They (BJP) are unable to accept dissent, so they resort to institutions like Enforcement Directorate & Income Tax. After the ongoing Assembly elections in 5 states, ED and IT will come to Chhattisgarh if required," said CM Bhupesh Baghel

Nawab Malik undergoes medical test

On Friday, The Enforcement Directorate officials took NCP leader Nawab Malik for a medical test. Following the checkup, the NCP leader was admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai. The details about his admission to the hospital and the reasons are unknown. The Maharashtra Minister was arrested by the ED in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the absconding underworld fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Ever since the arrest of the NCP Minister, a political row has ignited in Maharashtra. On one side, the BJP ministers are demanding the resignation of the NCP leader, meanwhile, on the other hand, the ruling coalition comprising of 3 parties namely Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi are terming Malik's arrest a political move to de-stabilise the government and the newly formed post-poll collation.

Nawab Malik sent to eight days of ED remand

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 23, sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to eight days of ED remand till March 3. In its remand copy, the ED mentioned that the association of Malik with D-company members was clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ED from authorities and in the course of its searches.

The ED argued that Nawab Malik and the sister of Dawood Ibrahim-- Haseena Parker planned to usurp a prime property worth crores lawfully belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother. For usurping this property, members of D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a 'facade of genuinely over this criminal act.