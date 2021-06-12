On Pawar-Kishor Meet, Fadnavis Says 'No Restrictions On Who Meets Whom; PM Modi Will Win'

A day after poll strategist Prashant Kishor met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis claimed that opposition parties do not matter to PM Narendra Modi as he will again come to power after the 2024 elections and the new government will be formed under his leadership. Fadnavis claimed that Modi's victory in upcoming polls is certain as "he rules the heart of the people".

Speaking about poll strategist's recent visit to meet Pawar, Fadnavis said, "There are no restrictions on who meets whom. The Opposition or the ruling party (Shiv Sena) can devise various strategies at their levels. I only want to say one thing whatever the strategy one plans, Modiji is here today and will be in 2024 also. The new government will be formed again under the leadership of Modiji in 2024 though people can plan various strategies"

Fadnavis also shared his opinion about the letter purportedly written by Naxals asking the Maratha community to beware of leaders using them. He said, "I feel the government should take serious cognizance of such letter because the Naxal ideology tries to create dissatisfaction against the government or the system in the minds of the people. First of all, it should be found out if the letter is genuine or otherwise, and if it is found to be genuine, then it should be taken seriously"

Prashant Kishor visits Sharad Pawar

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday said that Pawar and Kishor talked for about three hours during which the prevailing political situation was discussed. Malik denied the claim that NCP has appointed Prashant Kishor as their strategist, he informed that Pawar wants to unite all Opposition parties and efforts will be made for this objective.

Prashant Kishore's meet with Pawar was not the only curious meeting Pawar had in recent days. The NCP Chief also met ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis a few days back and claimed it to be a 'courtesy meeting' as the veteran NCP chief underwent three operations recently. Sharad Pawar also had a meeting with BJP-turned-NCP leader Eknath Khadse a few days back.

Image Source- PTI/ANI