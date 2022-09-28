On PFI Ban, VHP Says 'supporters Must Also Be Restricted To Make India Terror-free'

Praising the Central government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said on Wednesday that the country could not be terror-free unless the "clan of terror" is completely destroyed.

While expressing happiness over the PFI ban, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal underlined the need to finish the supporters of such organisations.

"(PFI) was a clan of terror, whose terrorism cannot be finished until and unless you destroy its clan. Their supporters also needed to be restricted else the way PFI came after Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), some other CFI will come after PFI," Bansal said. "The Centre should ensure that no such outfit emerges after the PFI," he added.

The VHP leader said that the ban was an 'age old' demand and parties that originated from such organisations have supported them politically. "This unprecedented decision of the Central government is welcomed," he said.

PFI banned in India for five years

The Popular Front of India, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence and has "links" with global terror groups like ISIS, has been banned for a period of five years, along with several associates.

The organisations which have been declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include - Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The ban came after over 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

The National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, and the state police forces jointly coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the PFI leaders and members across India.

