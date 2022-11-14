Making his poll debut from Viramgam in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, Hardik Patel lashed out at the Congress party and AAP in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. Maintaining that he doesn't believe in dynastic politics, the BJP leader asserted that he created his own identity. While he accused Congress of running anti-Gujarat agenda, he claimed that AAP is trying to create an impression by using the power of money. Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 whereas the results will be declared on December 8.

Hardik Patel remarked, "AAP has no impact on my seat or the state. It is creating hype, based on money. From a Punjab government Facebook account, it gave advertisements worth Rs.16 crore here. If they want to sell free revdi, where does the money come from? The people of Gujarat believe in merit. The BJP government has given a chance to the people. There was a time when we would study using candles. Today, the people of Gujarat supply electricity to other states."

He added, "Whether it is Congress or any other party, it has always been practicing anti-Gujarat politics whether it is about Sardar Patel, Morarji Desai, Narendra Modi, Adani, or Ambani. Congress has done politics against Gujarat. At a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said that two companies were coming to Maharashtra and Narendra Modi took them to Gujarat owing to polls. What's the problem? In Gujarat, Narendra Modi has not just brought 2 but 200 companies. Today, people from Bihar and Odisha come here for employment. We should be proud."

Commenting on the insult of President Droupadi Murmu by TMC, the BJP leader affirmed, "Even I would do the politics of opposition but I never attacked anyone's caste, religion, or mother because it is against our culture. Our culture says that if you are upset with someone, talk to him in a different tone but not by harming or insulting the person. In Bengal, you said that look at her face. If you use these words, what is your mindset? Madhusudan Mistry wants to insult Narendra Modi. Whenever anyone has insulted Narendra Modi in Gujarat, he has been finished."

Hardik Patel's journey in politics

Known for spearheading the Patidar quota agitation, Patel formally joined Congress on March 12, 2019, and was appointed as the working president of the party's Gujarat unit on July 11, 2020. Despite the fact that Congress benefited from his anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 election, he publicly claimed to have been sidelined in the party. He resigned from the primary membership of Congress on May 18 after launching a scathing attack on the party leadership. His induction into the saffron party in June assumed significance as he had been a vocal critic of PM Modi in the past.