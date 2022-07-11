Union Minister Giriraj Singh spoke to Republic Media Network on World Population Day, July 11, and reflected on the 'population explosion' that India is witnessing. He discussed the size of the population in China and India and compared the economy of the two countries while linking Beijing's developmental success to 'One Child Policy'.

"As per my knowledge, China's GDP in 1978 was lower than India's and in 1979, China introduced the One-Child Policy. Due to this policy, they were able to stop a population of 60 crore people from increasing," the Minister said. "Today, there are many districts in India where the TFR (Total Fertility Rate) is very high as compared to the national TFR," he further added.

He even compared the number of births per minute in China and India saying that the former produces 10 children every minute whereas 30 children are born every sixty seconds in the latter. The Minister also raised the issue of India's landmass amounting to only 2.5% of the global share while its population accounts for around 20% of the total (17% as per the 2011 census). He further added that the availability of groundwater is receding by 3.5 metre each year, and underscored an 'imbalance' because of the rising population.

Other BJP leaders react to UN's report on India's high population growth

Sharing his views on India's population, senior BJP leader Vikram Randhawa said that there is an urgent need to keep the population in check in order to avoid any further explosion. He also targeted those who, according to him, are contributing to the rising population, draining the resources without contributing to India's development. Randhawa further said that the Centre should bring stringent laws for a third child similar to China and must stop couples from having more than one child if necessary. He also lauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who earlier today, launched the 'Population Stability Pankhwada', a programme that will last from July 11 to July 24.

Citing the United Nations' report, BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina said that the international community has again reminded that India will soon surpass China in terms of population. He also backed Randhawa over the introduction of strict laws to ensure a limited number of childbirths in a household.

BJP Minister Danish Azad Ansari from UP, on the other hand, highlighted the proper distribution of resources if it is in balance with the national population. He even said that managing the population is good for the environment and linked India's development to the management of the population.

