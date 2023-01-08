On Population Control, Bihar CM Says 'men Not Ready To Take Responsibility'; Stokes Row

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, January 8, stirred a controversy by saying that the state's population would not get under control as women remain uneducated and men do not take responsibility. His remarks have invited criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who slammed him for indecent language and tarnishing the state's image.

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader made the comment on Saturday, January 7, during a public meeting in Vaishali amid his ongoing "Samadhan Yatra". Notably, it came on the day the mahagathbandhan government launched the first phase of the caste-based census.

"Mahilayen padh lengi tabhi yeh prajanan dar ghatega... abhi bhi wahi hai. Aaj agar mahilayen nahin padhi huyi hai, jo mard log jis tarikey se roj-roj karte hi rehta hai, usko dhyaan mein hi nahin rehta ki bachcha paida nahin karana hai... Mahila padhi rehti hai to unko sab cheej ka gyaan ho jaata hai ki bhai kaise humko bachna hai," the Bihar CM said in Hindi. Nitish Kumar's comments translate to "Only when women are educated, the population growth rate will be arrested. It has still not decreased and the rate remains the same. Had women been better educated or had they been aware, they would know how to protect themselves from getting pregnant. Men are not ready to consider the outcome of their action and as women are not properly educated they are unable to put their foot down and stop the population growth."

BJP hits out at Nitish Kumar

Kumar's remark has created a political stir with the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Samrat Chaudhary, saying that the Chief Minister tarnished the image of Bihar.

"The indecent words used by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are the height of insensitivity. By using such words, he is tarnishing the dignity of the post of Chief Minister," tweeted Chaudhary.

Author and BJP leader Tuhin Sinha also slammed Nitish Kumar for deriding the people of Bihar and trivialising the issue of population explosion.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also opined that Nitish Kumar should apologise for his derogatory remarks about women. "Nitish Kumar is losing the dignity and sensitivity of the language after joining RJD," Sushil Modi said.