On Pranab Mukherjee's 2nd Death Anniversary, Top Leaders pay Tribute To Former President

The Nation is paying tribute on Wednesday to former President Pranab Mukherjee. Along with numerous citizens online, political leaders also joined in remembering the life-long Congress leader and former Union Minister who had taken up India's highest office in 2012. The Bharat Ratna awardee was on the thoughts of Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ashok Gehlot, Arvind Kejriwal and several others who paid their respects on his second death anniversary on August 31.

Along with the CMs and also the Congress party, a number of other senior political leaders, such as Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and many other leaders took to their Twitter accounts to remember and pay tribute to the political leader who was well respected on all sides of the political divide.

Tributes pour in for the former President Pranab Mukherjee

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted stated that the Bharat Ratna awardee will be remembered for his immense contribution to public life, exemplary service to the nation, bipartisan politics & statesmanship.

My tribute to India's former President, Bharat Ratna Sh Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punya Tithi.



He will always be remembered for his immense contribution to public life, exemplary service to the nation, bipartisan politics & statesmanship.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in his tweet said, "Humble tribute to former President, 'Bharat Ratna' Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary, the epitome of purity and virtue. Your contribution to national reconstruction is an invaluable inspiration."

शुचिता व सदाचार की प्रतिमूर्ति, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, 'भारत रत्न' प्रणब मुखर्जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



राष्ट्रीय पुनर्निर्माण में आपका योगदान अप्रतिम प्रेरणा है।

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma described Mukherjee as a man of learning and wisdom who influened the country deeply during his long political career.

A man of learning & wisdom, former President of India Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee ji deeply influenced public life during his long political career.



Paying my tributes to him on his punyatithi.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted "I pay my humble tribute to former President of India, Bharat Ratna, Honorable Dr. Pranab Mukherjee ji on his second death anniversary."

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal remembered the late Congress leader on his second death anniversary and said, "Tributes to former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji on his death anniversary."

Tributes to former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji on his death anniversary. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 31, 2022

Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Pranab Mukherjee and said,"Remembering and paying my humble tributes to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. His life was dedicated to the service of the nation. His commitment towards constitutional values and nation’s progress would remain an inspiration."

Remembering and paying my humble tributes to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. His life was dedicated to the service of the nation. His commitment towards constitutional values and nation’s progress would remain an inspiration. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 31, 2022

BJP leader and former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi while remembering Mukherjee said, "My tributes to a towering statesman, former President of India, “Bharat Ratna” Pranab Mukherjee Ji, on his Punyatithi.

भारत के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, "भारत रत्न" प्रणब मुखर्जी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें श्रद्धासुमन।



My tributes to a towering statesman, former President of India, "Bharat Ratna" Pranab Mukherjee Ji, on his Punyatithi.

Pranab Mukherjee's son, Abhijit Mukherjee also paid an emotional homage to his late father. He said, "On this day of 2020 , I lost my father but I believe He is surely among Us ! I miss him deeply but I am blessed to have him as my Father & his values & ideology continue to guide me in my journey of Life. Respectful Homage."

On this day of 2020 , I lost my father but I believe He is surely among Us !



I miss him deeply but I am blessed to have him as my Father & his values & ideology continue to guide me in my journey of Life



Respectful Homage 🙏

Pranab Mukherjee's rich legacy

Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 on August 31, 2020. He has left behind a rich legacy with his stint as India's Finance, Commerce, Defence Minister, India's President and veteran Congress leader. Known to be close to late former PM Indira Gandhi, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha first in 1969 and then subsequently in 1975, 1981, 1993 and 1999. While he was a thorough Congressman serving in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for 23 years, his multiple stints as Finance minister ushered several major economic reforms boosting the Indian economy.