On Rahul Gandhi Row, Rijiju Reminds Congress Of 1975: No One Went Crying To Foreign Land

Kiren Rijiju slammed Rahul Gandhi upon the foreign interventions following his disqualification as an MP, the union minister said that democracy was truly murdered in 1975 by the grand old party, and no one went crying in a foreign land to seek their intervention, he also targeted the Congress with Jaichand.

“When Indian democracy was truly murdered in 1975 by the Congress Party, no one went around crying in a foreign land to seek foreign power intervention. Indian people fought and restored democracy because democracy lives in the minds and souls of Indians,” tweeted Rijiju.

India always had a Jaichand: Rijiju

Rijiju further compared Rahul Gandhi to traitor Jaichand without taking his name. He tweeted, "For 1000 of years India was defeated, occupied, looted & ruled by the invaders not because India was weak but there was always a Jaichand in every foreign invasion."

The criticism came moments after senior leader Digvijaya Singh thanked the German foreign ministry for "taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi".

“Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of RahulGandhi,” tweeted Singh.

Following Singh’s gratitude towards foreign power, the senior BJP leader Rijiju took a jibe at disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by thanking him for inviting foreign powers to interfere in India’s internal matters.

"Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interfere into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji," he tweeted.