On Rahul Gandhi's ED Interrogation, Congress' TS Singh Deo Alleges 'vindictive Harassment'

As Congress members gathered outside the AICC headquarters to protest against ED's summons against Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive day, the party's senior leader TS Singh Deo stated that it was an expression of solidarity against the "vindictive harassment" of the Congress leadership.

Speaking to Republic on the detention of party members for creating a ruckus outside the ED office on Monday, TS Singh Deo said, "This is political harassment. This sort of police action was not required at all. If people are protesting in a democracy, you should take measured responses as per the situation. You cannot act with persuasion. None of the workers created a law and order situation."

On Monday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was grilled for 11 hours in the National Herald case. The Delhi police detained 459 Congress workers including party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Deepender Hooda. The police said that legal action is being taken against those who violated section 144.

The protests continued on Tuesday, ahead of Rahul Gandhi's second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the National Herald scam case. Notably, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been asked to join the interrogation on June 23.

When asked if the party has strategized a plan for the day of Sonia Gandhi's summoning, TS Deo said, "Our protest is an expression of solidarity against vindictive harassment of our top-most leaders. We will respond accordingly."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj claimed that the police were prohibiting leaders from entering the party office. "Yesterday only 200 leaders were allowed in the AICC office. Today very few people were allowed inside. We are here for routine work, not to create chaos. We are being stopped from entering our own office," he told Republic.

National Herald case against Gandhis

In 2013, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint, accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals Limited worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’ to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crores that AJL owed to the Congress.

In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.