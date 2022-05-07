On Rahul Gandhi's 'what To Speak 'video From Telangana, BJP Calls Wayanad MP 'clueless'

After BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video of Rahul Gandhi wherein the Wayanad MP was seen asking party members what to speak during a public rally in Telangana, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Congress leader for being 'clueless' about the prevalent issues of India. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Gaurav Bhatia called Rahul Gandhi a 'disinterested, part-time, confused' politician.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told Republic, "From the video, it is evident that Rahul Gandhi is a disinterested part-time confused politician. He doesn't have a basic understanding of the main issues pertaining to India."

'Rahul Gandhi is like a student who goes for exam clueless': Gaurav Bhatia

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is like a student who goes for an exam clueless and so he has to be tutored all the time . Also, his retention rate is also low", the BJP spokesman added.

He further mentioned that leaders like Rahul Gandhi contribute nothing to democracy, but try to destroy the constitution. This video is an example of dynastic politics weakening as an opposition, Bhatia added.

BJP says Rahul lacks commitment and connect

Meanwhile, BJP National Secretary Dushyant Gautam spoke about the aforementioned video to Republic and said, "Rahul Gandhi's party doesn't listen to him as they don't believe in him." He further added the Congress party member don't take Rahul Gandhi's words seriously.

Furthermore, referring to Rahul Gandhi's address in Telangana concerning farmers' issues, the BJP leader said, " If he would have studied about farmers, he could have addressed them."

BJP roasts Rahul Gandhi for asking 'what should I speak' before Telangana farmers' rally

Earlier in the day, the BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, क्या बोलना है! This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing… Such exaggerated sense of entitlement".

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, क्या बोलना है! 🤦‍♂️



This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing…



Such exaggerated sense of entitlement. pic.twitter.com/NdRBDlGNK3 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 7, 2022

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, "What is the main theme today? What exactly should I speak? Shut the camera."

(Image: ANI)