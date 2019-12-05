1984 Blamegame: On Rajiv Gandhi & Narasimha Rao, BJP's 2 Sharp Questions To Manmohan Singh

As a controversy erupted on Thursday over the remark of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh blaming the then home minister Narasimha Rao for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has slammed him. Speaking to media, he asked why is he tight-lipped about Rajiv Gandhi even though he was the PM during 1984. He also asked why did Singh become the finnace minister during his reign.

Javadekar said: "I saw that Manmohan Singh's remark that the 1984 riots would not have happened if Narasimha Rao would have reacted? I want to tell Manmohan ji that the right to call the army is with the Prime Minister and PM was Rajiv Gandhi. Why did he not do anything? He supported the massacre saying "Bada ped girta hai toh dharti hilti hai (When a big tree falls, earth shivers)". On emore thing I want to ask the former PM Manmohan Singh if Rao was so bad then why did you became Finance Minister during his reign? But at least Manmohan Singh has now accepted his Congress government's fault."

READ: 1984 riots a Congress conspiracy, says IK Gujral's son after Manmohan blames Narasimha Rao

Dr Singh's statement on 1984 riots

His remarks come after Dr Singh, at the event organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former PM IK Gujral, said that if the Former PM PV Narasimha Rao had taken a step, 1984 riots would not have happened. Meanwhile, on November 29, the Special Investigation Team probing into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots submitted a sealed cover report before the Supreme Court regarding the 198 cases closed by the CBI. The Supreme Court will consider the SIT report filed by the SIT team under Justice Dhingra, and the hearing is set to begin hearing in two weeks. Moreover, sources report that the Supreme Court is mulling whether to furnish a copy of the report to the petitioners.

#WATCH Ex-PM Manmohan Singh: When the sad event of '84 took place, IK Gujral ji went to the then HM PV Narasimha Rao&told him,situation is so grave that it's necessary for govt to call Army at the earliest. If that advice had been heeded perhaps '84 massacre could've been avoided https://t.co/Y9yy3j1Sr8 pic.twitter.com/mtQwfUcYLy — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

READ: Narasimha Rao's grandson demands apology from Dr.Singh for 1984 riots remarks