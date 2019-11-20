ON RECORD! NCP Confirms Sonia Gandhi Has Agreed To Alliance With Sena

NCP's Majeed Memon confirmed that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has sealed an alliance with the Shiv Sena, amid the ongoing political deadlock in Maharashtra. Gandhi met with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday to discuss the possibility of an alliance with the ideologically differing Shiv Sena. Republic sources claimed that the Congress chief has given her go-ahead to form a government in the state in alliance with NCP and Sena.

Confirming the news, NCP's Memon said, "The alliance with Sena has been sealed by Maharashtra."

"Common Minimum Programme is almost finalised. We have been given a green signal from Madam (Sonia Gandhi). We will try to give a stable and progressive govt." Memon said, "The (Congress-NCP- Sena) alliance is almost final." Memon also added, "The official announcement is not in my hands. The good news is expected soon." On being questioned as to how the alliance would function due to differences in ideologies, "Forget the past. Talk about the coming 5 years," Memon said.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday refused to comment on the progress being made in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra. Her response came as Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that a government led by his party will be in place by next month in Maharashtra. Addressing the media, Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday morning said, "The process to form the government will be completed in the next 5-6 days and a popular and strong government will be formed in Maharashtra before December. The process is going on."

Political crisis in Maharashtra

After the assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance partners - BJP and Shiv Sena had a fallout over the Chief Minister's position in the State. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said that the chief minister's position should be equally divided between the parties as per the 50:50 formula.

However, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis denied any such formula. Both parties are now eyeing to form the next government separately in Maharashtra -which is currently under President's rule. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the NCP won 54 seats and Congress secured 45 seats.

