On Road To UP Polls, INLD's OP Chautala Meets Deve Gowda & Mulayam To Discuss '3rd Front'

Om Prakash Chautala, the leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and former Haryana Chief Minister, met with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi, on Monday to discuss the establishment of the third front. The attendance of Mulayam Singh Yadav at the meeting is significant because the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled for early next year.

He also discussed farmers' issues

This courtesy meeting of Chautala is being considered as an important step towards the formation of the third front. He discussed with Deve Gowda and Mulayam about the farmers' movement, farmers' issues besides giving political options in the country. Describing the efforts of the INLD supremo to form a third front as a commendable step, both the leaders have assured all possible help from their party. Chautala said that the meeting was fruitful. Both Chautala and Mulayam have been invited for the 'Samman Samaroh' to be held on the birthday of Late Tau Devi Lal which is on September 25.

The INLD supremo said that he will establish contact with the leaders of all opposition parties at the national level. On September 25, ahead of the birth anniversary of Devi Lal, he will go to every state. Talks will be held with people from all political opposition parties. In this, an alternative to the BJP government will be prepared, which will get success in the coming elections. The formation of the Third Front will also be announced on September 25.

Chautala will meet Mamta soon, last month he met Nitish

This conference took place against the backdrop of talks between opposition groups, particularly the Trinamool Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, to establish a united opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, travelled to Delhi last month to meet with numerous opposition leaders to plan future political strategies. OP Chautala may meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee soon. The INLD supremo said that he has a very good working relationship with Mamta Banerjee. Earlier this month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with Chautala in the national capital.

