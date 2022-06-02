On Satyender Jain's Arrest, AAP's Atishi Singh Asserts Agencies 'acting On BJP's Mandate'

AAP's Atishi Singh on Thursday fired fresh salvos at the centre over Satyendar Jain's arrest by the ED, quipping that why no probe was conducted in the last 3 years in the same case. Reiterating the party's stance in relation to the arrest, Atishi claimed that the ED was acting on the mandate of the BJP. It is pertinent to mention here that Atishi's statements came shortly after AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal contended that attempts are underway to frame cases against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too.

Addressing the media, AAP MLA and spokesperson Atishi Singh said, "I would like to tell the central government and PM Modi that we will not get threatened by your fake cases. This is not the first time that AAP has been framed by the central government. From 2012 (Since AAP was formed) to 2020, over 140 cases have been filed against AAP leaders by the central agencies. A total of 52 MLAs have been targeted under false cases. Even the CM and the deputy CM's house was raided. Despite the hounding, none of these accusations against any of the AAP leaders has been proved." She further added that the court has always rapped the central agencies, questioning why action was taken against AAP leaders without any credible proof.

Union Minister Smriti Irani fires 10 questions to Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain's arrest

A day earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani fired 10 questions at Arvind Kejriwal regarding his silence over Satyender Jain's arrest. She asked, "Arvind Kejriwal should answer all questions. He should reveal the truth about Satyendar Jain. Why is Kejriwal silent? Kejriwal points out investigative agencies, but why does he not answer about black money related to Satyendar Jain?" Substantiating the claim, Irani cited the Delhi High Court's statement that Rs 16.39 crores were moved to shell companies via the hawala operators.

She further questioned Kejriwal why was Satyendar Jain given a clean chit despite the serious allegations against him and further asked, "Satyendar Jain himself admitted that money laundering of Rs 16.39 crore was done through hawala business, should such a person continue to be a minister in your government even today?"

Satyendar Jain arrested on money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested AAP minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case based on the CBI chargesheet filed earlier. The court has ordered Jain will be in the ED custody till June 9.

He was arrested for possession of disproportionate assets more than his source of income. The case has its genesis when Satyendar Jain was working in the Delhi's central public works department way back in 2015-16 and he was alleged for setting up shell companies - Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd and laundering Rs 4.81 crore money through them after making cash-entries through Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route again via shell companies.

The probe found that "during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route." ED said in a statement.

