Uddhav Thackeray Maintains Silence On Savarkar; Harps On 'atmosphere Of Fear And Terror'

Addressing a press conference before the commencement of the Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remained silent on Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Veer Savarkar. He stated that the Sena had made its stance clear on Saturday. While acknowledging that his party had a different take on Sena, he stressed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was on one page. Gandhi on Saturday had said that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’ to apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ remark, referring to the alleged apology tendered by Savarkar to the British.

Thackeray opined, “People with different ideologies have come together. To come together, we have evolved a Common Minimum Programme to run the government. As a party, our stance was different, is different and might continue to be different tomorrow. But as a government, we are on one page. Yesterday, the Shiv Sena made its stance about Savarkar very clear.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Nagpur: Our government (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance) is working on the basis of Common Minimum Programme (CMP), not on the basis of ideology. Our stance on Savarkar is same as before. https://t.co/HZzeSFUshb — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

'An atmosphere of fear and terror'

The Maharashtra Chief Minister alleged that there was an atmosphere of fear and terror in the country. Moreover, he questioned BJP for not uniting the country as per the desire of Veer Savarkar. He accused the Centre of going against the freedom fighter’s thoughts by making the minorities insecure.

“Today we can’t say what will happen due to an atmosphere of fear and terror in the country. Overall, there is uneasiness in the country. You respect Savarkar, are you going to unite the country as Savarkar had said? In fact, you are inviting persecuted people from other countries. This means you are against the thoughts of Savarkar. You are making the minorities in those countries unsafe,” Thackeray remarked.

(With ANI inputs)