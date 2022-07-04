Moments ahead of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, the Uddhav Thackeray camp issued a whip to all Shiv Sena MLAs on Monday, asking them to vote against the Eknath Shinde government. The whip was issued by the Uddhav faction's Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu, even after he was replaced by Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde camp on Sunday.

"In light of the floor test which is scheduled to take place at 11 am in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, all legislators are required to be present in the assembly under any circumstances and vote against the government," read the order issued by Prabhu.

After managing to get its choice of Speaker elected, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will seek a vote of confidence at 11 am today. During Sunday's Speaker election, BJP's Rahul Narwekar garnered 164 votes, compared to 107 of the opposition, indicating majority support for the Sena-BJP alliance. The government is likely to sail through the floor test with a comfortable majority today.

In another noteworthy development, newly appointed speaker Rahul Narwekar reinstated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena's Legislative Party leader, revoking Ajay Choudhary's appointment to the post. Shinde was replaced as the Legislative leader by Uddhav Thackeray's Sena after he led a rebellion against the party.

Shinde faction seeks to disqualify Uddhav camp MLAs

On Sunday, Shiv Sena chief whip Bharat Gogawale submitted an application to Speaker Rahul Narvekar asserting that their faction is the real Shiv Sena and further sought the disqualification of the 16 MLAs supporting Uddhav Thackeray.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant - part of the Uddhav Thackeray camp, said that they too have sought the disqualification of the 39 rebel MLAs for going against the party whip.

"At least 39 of our MLAs did not obey our whip and didn't follow party order, so we have sought their disqualification from new Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has chosen Ajay Choudhari as the leader of the group," he told reporters.

The 4-day-old Shinde camp-BJP government is going to face the crucial floor test today. The development comes just days after the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government collapsed due to Shinde's rebellion.