On Tandav, UP DyCM Warns Makers Of Crackdown After Akhilesh Asks Yogi 'what's The Fuss?'

As Amazon Prime's web series 'Tandav' continues to be embroiled in more controversy, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday reached Mumbai. According to sources, the UP Police will be visiting Amazon Prime's office in Mumbai's Bandra to take the stock of the matter. The sources also informed that the UP Police plans to interrogate the makers of the show as they claim that certain scenes in the political thriller web series have hurt religious Hindu sentiments and disrespected women and Dalits. This is part of a fairly large and vehement ongoing attack and criticism against the series.

Amid this, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday morning lambasted the cast and crew of the series saying that they are guilty of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus by disturbing social harmony unity. Taking to Twitter, the UP Deputy CM said that "stringent legal action" would be taken against the Tandav. This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the makers of Tandav.

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh government for its outrage over Tandav web series, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a press conference on Tuesday accused CM Yogi Adityanath-led government of creating a big fuss over "minor" web series "Tandav". He said, "What is Tandav? It is a minor series and UP government is creating a 'tandav' (a dance form associated with Hindu God Lord Siva) over it."

This statement by Akhilesh Yadav came in wake of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry seeking an explanation from the OTT platform over the series, and at least 3 FIRs have been filed at different police stations in UP against the makers and artists of the thriller web series of Amazon Prime.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi over Tandav row

Issuing a stern warning against the makers of the controversial Amazon web series Tandav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government will take strict action against filmmakers who insult the Hindu religion and hurt their sentiments in the name of entertainment. Stating that he was anguished by the way Hindus were insulted in the show, CM Adityanath said his government is strict on those who insult Hindus for entertainment.

The political drama series Tandav, released on Amazon Prime Video last week, is facing strong criticism for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a manner hurtful to the religious sentiments of people. An FIR has been lodged against the director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station. Taking cognizance of complaints about the web series, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday sought an explanation from the Amazon Prime Video on the issue.

"UP Police has left for Mumbai. There are strong sections in the FIR, stay prepared for arrest, you will have to pay a price for hurting religious sentiments," Tripathi said in his tweet. Tagging the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray, he said, hopefully, you will not come to their rescue.

Tandav makers issue apology

Meanwhile, the makers of Tandav released an official statement, apologizing for hurting the sentiments of people. Responding to the controversy on Monday evening, the cast and crew said, they had no intention to offend any individual, caste, community, race, religion, or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party, or person.

Tandav's controversial scene

In the controversial scene, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub seemed to be enacting a character based on Lord Shiva. He is then heard responding to a query on ‘increasing’ his social media popularity as ‘Ram ji’s followers were increasing.’ Tandav, starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has created, directed and produced the political drama with Himanshu Kishan Mehra and it is written by Gaurav Solanki, best known for Article 15.

