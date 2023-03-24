On Tape: Irked By Slogans Against Him, Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Slaps Party Worker

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah was caught on camera slapping a party worker in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah reportedly struck the party member for pushing a female party worker who had gathered in front of his residence.

The party worker from Davangere district who was slapped had come to ask Siddaramaiah to give a Congress leader from the Harihara constituency a ticket.

Siddaramaiah in the video can be seen standing in the middle of the crowd.

Not the first time…

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that the former Karnataka CM was caught slapping. The Congress leader in the year 2019 slapped a man outside the Mysuru airport. The Congress worker, who was seen standing next to Siddaramaiah while he was addressing the media, was apparently trying to make the Congress leader talk on the phone.

According to ANI, the man slapped by Siddaramaiah was an aide of the former CM.

The man was apparently trying to push a phone to Siddaramaiah's ear, a visibly irritated Siddaramaiah listened to the man for a brief while and slapped his face.